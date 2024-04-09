Today at the newsstands - April 9, 2024

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:



DAILY GRAPHIC



Voters' registration May 7 to 27



Effective justice delivery strategy launched



Greater RCC endorses GCGL, ZGL sanitation ranking



DAILY GUIDE



Ghana, Guinea-Bissau to open joint commission for cooperation



SHS enrolment goes high



GRA boss pledges deep client engagement



THE CHRONICLE



Massive SHS enrolment reduces HIV/AIDS ...among the youth - Education Minister



CJ vows to change corruption tag on Judiciary



ACEP doesn't have adequate information on price floors policy - NPA



GHANAIAN TIMES



$49m donated drugs locked up at port



9 arrested for peddling fake news about genital disappearance