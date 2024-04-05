Today at the newsstands - April 5, 2024

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024
Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Prioritise national peace ahead of December 7 polls - Minister tells election actors
Dr Bawumia advocates local capacity building in health sector
Consolidating media leadership: Graphic to raise funds on GSE - MD
DAILY GUIDE
Ghana 5th best-governed country
Father burns daughter's private part
Mahama hails free SHS
THE CHRONICLE
Injured student turns to Samira for succour
Alan Cash, Sakara form electoral alliance
Bawumia's 200-bed hostel for Trinity Theological Seminary kick-starts
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Don't overrun budgets for projects...Finance Minister appeals to MDAs
FDA destroys 500 bales of substandard baby diapers