Today at the newsstands - April 3, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Alleged 12-year-old marriage at Nungua: A-G orders investigation

CHRAJ 2023 brief: Children's cases top complaints

WASSCE registration fees remain free - GES Director

DAILY GUIDE

Gold exhibition opens in Germany

Passport fees up

Mad rush for Ejisu seat

THE CHRONICLE

A Muslim can also lead Ghana - ICGC Pastor

7 suspected narcotics trucks released...on the orders of Ho courts

Bawumia running mate saga: region or religion?

THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER

Pastor Cudjoe berates Christian president rhetoric

Land, Major livelihood source for most citizens - Abu Jinapor

The Bawumia running mate saga: Region or Religion

