You are here: HomeNews2023 04 27Article 1756391

General News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - April 27, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Photos (9)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Green Ghana day June 9

Jospong secures $30m for rice production

NCA forensic audit to weed out fraudulent SIM registration

GHANAIAN TIMES

NCA to 'block' 11m SIMs...at the end of May 2023

President nominates Justice Mrs Torkonoo as new Chief Justice

Veep woos Austrian investors to Ghana

DAILY GUIDE

Nana Names new CJ

3 Tarkwa gold 'robbers' busted

Otumfuo clocks 24 on Golden stool

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

NCA scraps 6.1 million SIM cards

NLA certifies game park limited

2023 Green Ghana Day slated for June - Lands Minister

You may browse through the newspapers below: