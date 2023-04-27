Today at the newsstands - April 27, 2023

General News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:



DAILY GRAPHIC



Green Ghana day June 9



Jospong secures $30m for rice production



NCA forensic audit to weed out fraudulent SIM registration



GHANAIAN TIMES



NCA to 'block' 11m SIMs...at the end of May 2023



President nominates Justice Mrs Torkonoo as new Chief Justice



Veep woos Austrian investors to Ghana



DAILY GUIDE



Nana Names new CJ



3 Tarkwa gold 'robbers' busted



Otumfuo clocks 24 on Golden stool



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



NCA scraps 6.1 million SIM cards



NLA certifies game park limited



2023 Green Ghana Day slated for June - Lands Minister



