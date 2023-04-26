You are here: HomeNews2023 04 26Article 1755638

General News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - April 26, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

DAILY GUIDE

I killed Maa Adwoa over GH¢ 5,000 -Cop confesses

No galamsey in Akufo-Addo backyard -Says NPP

Veep opens Korle Bu Cathlab

GHANAIAN TIMES

Native tree species in danger...face extinction due to destruction of natural regeneration

Policeman in court for killing girlfriend at Adum

Bolgatanga to host maiden May Day parade.

THE CHRONICLE

And the alleged killer wept

NDC wants special prosecutor to probe leaked galamsey report

The recruitment filmed launched; premieres 13th May @Silverbird

THE PUBLISHER

No witnesses for Opuni - AG - tells court

Africa needs dev't Oriented people to transform - Adelaide Agyepong

Sudan conflict: 82 Ghanaians evacuated -Government

You may browse through the newspapers below: