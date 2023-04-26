Today at the newsstands - April 26, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:



DAILY GUIDE



I killed Maa Adwoa over GH¢ 5,000 -Cop confesses



No galamsey in Akufo-Addo backyard -Says NPP



Veep opens Korle Bu Cathlab



GHANAIAN TIMES



Native tree species in danger...face extinction due to destruction of natural regeneration



Policeman in court for killing girlfriend at Adum



Bolgatanga to host maiden May Day parade.



THE CHRONICLE



And the alleged killer wept



NDC wants special prosecutor to probe leaked galamsey report



The recruitment filmed launched; premieres 13th May @Silverbird



THE PUBLISHER



No witnesses for Opuni - AG - tells court



Africa needs dev't Oriented people to transform - Adelaide Agyepong



Sudan conflict: 82 Ghanaians evacuated -Government



You may browse through the newspapers below: