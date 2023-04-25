Today at the newsstands - April 25, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:



DAILY GUIDE



Africa is ready for business - Bwumia



Frimpong Boateng's report personal grievances - Presidency



'Killer' Cop busted on the run



GHANAIAN TIMES



Govt vows to do more ...veep assures at Eid prayers



Absorb cancer treatment cost nationwide - Dr Sackey appeals to govt



Police nab cop for alleged fatal shooting of 'girlfriend'



DAILY GRAPHIC



Accra is world book capital



Asian African consortium, UCC sign MoU



50,000 youth begin training under YouStart today



THE CHRONICLE



How a pregnant woman's attacker escaped from jail at Manet Police station



Oppong Nkrumah roars!...says Frimpong Boateng is shifting the goal post as the Surgeon fires another salvo



$3bn IMF bailout can be sourced from W/R - Alan