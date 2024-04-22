Today at the newsstands - April 22, 2024

General News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of today's major news headlines:



DAILY GRAPHIC



Flood prevention in Accra: $675mneeded for Odaw project



Engage young minds on SDGs through writing - Vice President



Ghana to invest$60m in cashew sector



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Let's deal with challenges in global cocoa price hikes



Western North most expensive 'food region' - GSS



Danger looms at Oyibi-Sasaabi



DAILY GUIDE



Leave Bawumia alone - Veep 'chasers' told



ECG board fights PURC over GHC5.8m fine



TUC descends on Prof Adei



THE CHRONCILE



NPP running mate saga: Stop pressuring Bawumia ...Group tells lobbyist



NPP youth wing shakes Ashanti region



ECG board members react: PURC can't impose fines on us