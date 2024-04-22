Today at the newsstands - April 22, 2024

General News of Monday, 22 April 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of today's major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Flood prevention in Accra: $675mneeded for Odaw project
Engage young minds on SDGs through writing - Vice President
Ghana to invest$60m in cashew sector
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Let's deal with challenges in global cocoa price hikes
Western North most expensive 'food region' - GSS
Danger looms at Oyibi-Sasaabi
DAILY GUIDE
Leave Bawumia alone - Veep 'chasers' told
ECG board fights PURC over GHC5.8m fine
TUC descends on Prof Adei
THE CHRONCILE
NPP running mate saga: Stop pressuring Bawumia ...Group tells lobbyist
NPP youth wing shakes Ashanti region
ECG board members react: PURC can't impose fines on us