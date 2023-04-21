Today at the newsstands - April 21, 2023

General News of Friday, 21 April 2023
Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:
GHANAIAN TIMES
Treatment for COVID-19: Ghana discovers first herbal drug
SML Ghana stakeholder engagement on revenue mobilisation
Ashaley Botwe murder:State secures court order for DNA
DAILY GRAPHIC
JHS students dazzle president
Petroleum rakes in $1.43bn in 2022
Energy Minister leads ECG to retrieve debt
THE CHRONICLE
Kumawu NPP primary: Yaw Baah steps down...roots for Obaatanpa
Repealed criminal libel law is back
DAILY GUIDE
AG appeals restarting Opuni trial
Mahama promises agents Tea, Biscuits
Tarkwa Gold robbers arrested
