Today at the newsstands - April 21, 2023

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

GHANAIAN TIMES

Treatment for COVID-19: Ghana discovers first herbal drug

SML Ghana stakeholder engagement on revenue mobilisation

Ashaley Botwe murder:State secures court order for DNA

DAILY GRAPHIC

JHS students dazzle president

Petroleum rakes in $1.43bn in 2022

Energy Minister leads ECG to retrieve debt

THE CHRONICLE

Kumawu NPP primary: Yaw Baah steps down...roots for Obaatanpa

Repealed criminal libel law is back

DAILY GUIDE

AG appeals restarting Opuni trial

Mahama promises agents Tea, Biscuits

Tarkwa Gold robbers arrested

