General News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - April 20, 2023

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Political capture of media risky

Today, we are drowning in information but starved for knowledge

GRA,SML Ghana expand revenue audit

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

NPP, NDC urged to allow police carry out duties

Economy expands by 3.1% in 2022 - GSS

President inaugurates 322 housing units

THE CHRONICLE

Aviation city project is a done deal!

NDC writes to council of State over new EC appointment

DAILY GUIDE

Nana commissions new police barracks

NDC clears 14 constituencies put on hold

Mahama, Bryan comments not criminal says IGP

You may browse through the newspapers below:

