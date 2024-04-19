Today at the newsstands - April 19, 2024

General News of Friday, 19 April 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Asokwa: Industrial hub of Kumasi
$300 million Cassius mining dispute: Laws of Ghana must apply
New train crashes
DAILY GUIDE
Try Cassius mining case in Ghana - Int'l tribunal
Ghana's debt surged under NDC - Dr Bannor
Otumfuo fight for private sector
THE CHRONICLE
Bawumia: I believe in women empowerment ...a female running in the offing?
Please Mr President, assent to Bill - Baptist pastors
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
609 in road crashes first quarter 2024
Ghana wins preliminary ruling in Cassius mining $300m In'tl arbitration
Election alert!... Cyber Security Authority engages tech providers to counter misinformation powered by AI
AM