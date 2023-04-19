Today at the newsstands - April 19, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:
GHANAIAN TIMES
Flood mitigation efforts: Govt to halt encroachment on water bodies nationwide
Woman, 35, grabbed at KIA over alleged smuggling of $309,120 cocaine
$132m needed to fight HIV annually in GHana - Dr Atuahene
THE CHRONICLE
Prez to commission 312 housing units for police
$122m vaccines factory for Accra
785 buildings to go down at Tse-Addo to prevent floods
THE PUBLISHER
Keep police out of your politics -IGP tells NDC, NPP
Report yourself to EOCO if your vehicle is in this list of 95
Headmaster sacked for taking illegal fees
DAILY GUIDE
Nana cuts sod for Vaccine plant
I'm for Bawumia - Joe wise
TOR workers protest over shutdown
