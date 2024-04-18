You are here: HomeNews2024 04 18Article 1926601

Today at the newsstands - April 18, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

GJA 75th Graphic anniversary launch: Journalist must be fearless -Sir Sam Jonah

Ministry invites proposals for Seglemi housing project

THE CHRONICLE

Alan to contest Prez election on ARC ticket

CBG does not owe gov't of Ghana - Management

Red flags @ supremo timbers ...workers send SOS to gov't to protect concessions

THE NEW CRUSADING

Alan fights for ARC

Juaboso NPP comm. team commends gov't ....over new cocoa price

Sam Jonah challenges journalists

THE ANCHOR

Allow private sector participation in VRA,ECG ,GRIDCo ,others...Otumfuo advocates, says diversification is the way to go

42 million trees planted in 3 years...Under Green Ghana Initiative

