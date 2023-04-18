You are here: HomeNews2023 04 18Article 1751087

General News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - April 18, 2023

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

GHANAIAN TIMES

Securing $3bn IMF support: President signs 3 tax bills ...to pave the way for govt to bag GH 4bn revenue annually.

EC to conduct Kumawu bye-election on May 23

ECG disconnects TTU, 2 others over GHC 3,3m debt

THE CHRONICLE

Kenyan drug mule busted at KIA

NPP pulls out all the stops in Kumawu bye-election

We are encourage by progress made by Ghana so far - IMF

THE ANCHOR

Angry ECG meter readers to abandon work ...over hunger , after MD's threat

Keche's wife entangled in ID fraud

Homosexuals cash hits anti-gay MPs constituencies

DAILY GUIDE

IMF lobbies for Ghana

I returned to Ghana for my husband - Aisha Huang

Latvia Foreign Minister calls on Akufo-Addo

You may browse through the newspapers below: