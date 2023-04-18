Today at the newsstands - April 18, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:



GHANAIAN TIMES



Securing $3bn IMF support: President signs 3 tax bills ...to pave the way for govt to bag GH 4bn revenue annually.



EC to conduct Kumawu bye-election on May 23



ECG disconnects TTU, 2 others over GHC 3,3m debt



THE CHRONICLE



Kenyan drug mule busted at KIA



NPP pulls out all the stops in Kumawu bye-election



We are encourage by progress made by Ghana so far - IMF



THE ANCHOR



Angry ECG meter readers to abandon work ...over hunger , after MD's threat



Keche's wife entangled in ID fraud



Homosexuals cash hits anti-gay MPs constituencies



DAILY GUIDE



IMF lobbies for Ghana



I returned to Ghana for my husband - Aisha Huang



Latvia Foreign Minister calls on Akufo-Addo



You may browse through the newspapers below: