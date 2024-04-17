Today at the newsstands - April 17, 2024

Politics of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:



DAILY GRAPHIC



2024 Green Ghana Day launched ...10m trees to be planted



PURC fines GHC5.86m for service delivery breaches



Former MASLOC boss jailed 10 years in absentia



DAILY GUIDE



NDC runs from Ejisu by-election



Fugitive MASLOC boss, Officer jailed 15 years



Mezgold customers petition AG over NAM 1 properties



THE CHRONICLE



Court chastises AG for failing to seek extradition of ex-MASLOC boss



Naa Torshie to GBC pastors: Use your pulpit to preach peace



Adoagyiri Zongo Chiefs reaffirm alliance to Okyenman



THE NEW PUBLISHER



15 years jail term...For ex-MASLOC boss & operations officer



Yaa naa declares June 7, Green Ghana Day