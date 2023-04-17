You are here: HomeNews2023 04 17Article 1750340

General News of Monday, 17 April 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - April 17, 2023

Below are some major newspaper cover pages for today:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Military busts explosive producers – seizes 20,000 pieces

Telcos remove unregistered SIM cards from database today

Manage diabetes as epidemic – Expert

THE CHRONICLE

GHANASCO headmaster interdicted over toilet turned into dormitory viral video

Kumawu MPP aspirant indicted by U.S. Court

Nkoranza riot: Police brief families over death of suspects

DAILY GUIDE

Bawumia is NPP’s hope – John Kumah

Your son was an armed robber – Police

Hajj Board tackles visa abusers

DAILY DISPATCH

I have not endorsed Alan Kyerematen or anyone – Kennedy Agyapong

Nigeria’s inactive mobile lines reach 96 million

Focus on Chiana Paga Constituency

You may browse through the newspapers below:

