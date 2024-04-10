Today at the newsstands - April 10, 2024

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
President signs Wildlife Bill into law
New towing policy to check breakdown vehicles underway
Special supplement on Eid-ul-Fitr
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Addressing housing deficit: New district housing programme to take off by end of year
PIAC pushes revision of 41-year-old law establishing GNPC
Ejisu constituency by-election April 30 - EC
DAILY GUIDE
'Free SHS will collapse under Mahama'
4 more in court over missing penis
Funny Face granted GHC120k bail
THE CHRONCILE
NPP financier cries foul over demolition of his multi-million dollar house
Akufo-Addo assents to Wildlife Management Resources Bill
Shocking revelation at PAC: Consolidated Bank Ghana owes Gov't over GHC11bn ...GCB bank also owes GHC2bn