Today at the newsstands - April 10, 2024

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:



DAILY GRAPHIC



President signs Wildlife Bill into law



New towing policy to check breakdown vehicles underway



Special supplement on Eid-ul-Fitr



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Addressing housing deficit: New district housing programme to take off by end of year



PIAC pushes revision of 41-year-old law establishing GNPC



Ejisu constituency by-election April 30 - EC



DAILY GUIDE



'Free SHS will collapse under Mahama'



4 more in court over missing penis



Funny Face granted GHC120k bail



THE CHRONCILE



NPP financier cries foul over demolition of his multi-million dollar house



Akufo-Addo assents to Wildlife Management Resources Bill



Shocking revelation at PAC: Consolidated Bank Ghana owes Gov't over GHC11bn ...GCB bank also owes GHC2bn