Today at the newsstand March 11, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Electoral system needs reforms - Samia Nkrumah

13 African Games open in Accra

Govt builds new drains against rainy season ...Housing Minister discloses

THE CHRONICLE

Was John Kumah poisoned...Widow files complaint with Accra Police

Court orders A-Plus to retract, apologized to Hassan Zein

Bawumia leads JM in latest Survey conducted in swing constituencies

THE GAHANIN TIMES

2024 election activity: Voter registration starts May 7

I shall give this task everything - Prof Opoku Agyemang

Ghana, Malta vow to deepen cooperation

DAILY GUIDE

Bawumia consoles John Kumah's family

Malta President visits NLA

A Plus loses court case to Zein

