Today at the newsstand January 29, 2024

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
7 Distinguished personalities receive Africa Prosperity Champions Awards
GRA bags GHC 113bn in 2023
NPP Primaries: 10 ministers axed
THE CHRONICLE
Prosperity Dialogue: Business Gurus promise value-addition
NPP Primaries: 28 MPs booted out
Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger pull out of ECOWAS
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
President inaugurates 1st private oil refinery in Ghana
NPP parliamentary primaries: Top brass candidates fall
Let's add value to natural resources, stop 'dig and ship' ...Lands Minister to African countries
DAILY GUIDE
Let's Unite to break the 8 - Nana
Alex Dadey highlights PPP roles
28 NPP MPs fall in primaries