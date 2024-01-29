Today at the newsstand January 29, 2024

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



7 Distinguished personalities receive Africa Prosperity Champions Awards



GRA bags GHC 113bn in 2023



NPP Primaries: 10 ministers axed



THE CHRONICLE



Prosperity Dialogue: Business Gurus promise value-addition



NPP Primaries: 28 MPs booted out



Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger pull out of ECOWAS



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



President inaugurates 1st private oil refinery in Ghana



NPP parliamentary primaries: Top brass candidates fall



Let's add value to natural resources, stop 'dig and ship' ...Lands Minister to African countries



DAILY GUIDE



Let's Unite to break the 8 - Nana



Alex Dadey highlights PPP roles



28 NPP MPs fall in primaries



