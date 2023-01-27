You are here: HomeNews2023 01 27Article 1702805

General News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstand - January 27, 2023

Below are some major headlines from the dailies


Daily Graphic

• Council of State explores ways to reduce debt exchange impact

• Suspected foof poisoning: Waakye kills 5, 40 others affected

• Minority leadership reshuffle: Dr Ato Forson calls for calm




• Dr Bawumia proposes strategies to transform Africa

• NDC boils over Haruna, Muntaka as Ato Forson takes over

• Fresh charges for GPHA manager's killers

• Ofosu-Ampofo, Kwaku Boahen to open defence

The Finder

•AfCFTA to yield $35bn annually and lift 3 million people out of poverty - Dr Bawumia

• New Minority Leader calls for unity among NDC members

• Alpha Lotto gifts Coach Sellas Tetteh GH¢50,000


Ghanaian Times

• Dr Ato Forson calls for calm, promises to unite party for 2024 election victory

•Wa Senior High school records 2 fire outbreaks in 24 hours

•Develop solutions needed to deepen intra-African trade - Veep


