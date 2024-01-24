You are here: HomeNews2024 01 24Article 1912813

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024



Today at the newsstand January 24, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines

THE CHRONICLE

Akufo-Addo has not abandoned Kejetia Market - Traders

Bawumia drops another jackpot

Collins Dauda did not issue interim certificate, court

DAILY GUIDE

EC proposes November for lections

Judgment Day For 'Coup'

NAM1 pulled gun on us - Witness

GHANAIAN TIMES

TUC kicks against 15% VAT on electricity ...gives govt 7-day ultimatum to withdraw it

Ghana Germany vows to deepen economic cooperation

Ghana supporters' bus vandalised

DAILY GRAPHIC

No No No!! These aren't our Black Stars

