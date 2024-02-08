Today at the newsstand February 8, 2024

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024
DAILY GRAPHIC
Government withdraws VAT on electricity
Bawumia unveils 'next chapter' vision
Minister tasks C/R MMDCEs to ensure peaceful elections
DAILY GUIDE
Bawumia speaks
Outgoing MCE lists projects
Agenda to reduce cost of living unveiled
THE CHRONICLE
I will rule Ghana with just 50 ministers ...Bawumia makes nonsense of Mahama's 60 ministers' promise
Call for media blackout on erring politicians is a step in the right direction
MASLOC Trial: Sedina pocketed staff allowances
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
PAC orders 2 NIA mgt staff members to refund GHC98,760.20 SSNIT penalty
Govt suspends 15% VAT on electricity
Businessman remanded over $27,000 visa fraud, forging KMA letters