Today at the newsstand February 7, 2024

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



Rent scheme benefits 1, 492 tenants...GHC19m disbursed to 6 regions - Housing Minister



PAC orders MoFA to pay bird flue-affected farmers



Govt, Chinese forge infrastructure delivery partnership



University union strike over 'unresolved grievances'



THE CHRONICLE



IGP Dampare among 100 most reputable Africans



MASLOC trial: GHC75k journalist cash can't be traced



Adutwum calls for patriotism



DAILY GUIDE



MPs recite national pledge



Forgive them, they don't know the power of love - Court tells Prof. Fobih



Kasoa murder: I've no idea how victim died - Accused



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Trial former Cecilia Dapaah's househelps adjourned to March 8



7 die, 4 injured in gory accident...fuel tanker runs over mini-bus on Accra-Nsawam road



UE regional minister fumes over shoddy work, snail pace of execution of projects