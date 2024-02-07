Today at the newsstand February 7, 2024

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024
DAILY GRAPHIC
Rent scheme benefits 1, 492 tenants...GHC19m disbursed to 6 regions - Housing Minister
PAC orders MoFA to pay bird flue-affected farmers
Govt, Chinese forge infrastructure delivery partnership
University union strike over 'unresolved grievances'
THE CHRONICLE
IGP Dampare among 100 most reputable Africans
MASLOC trial: GHC75k journalist cash can't be traced
Adutwum calls for patriotism
DAILY GUIDE
MPs recite national pledge
Forgive them, they don't know the power of love - Court tells Prof. Fobih
Kasoa murder: I've no idea how victim died - Accused
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Trial former Cecilia Dapaah's househelps adjourned to March 8
7 die, 4 injured in gory accident...fuel tanker runs over mini-bus on Accra-Nsawam road
UE regional minister fumes over shoddy work, snail pace of execution of projects