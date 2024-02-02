You are here: HomeNews2024 02 02Article 1914605

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstand February 2, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ensure violence-free election...Rev. Dr Opuni-Frimpong to political leaders

Criminal justice reforms before cabinet - Attorney General

Govt to open up dollar power for commercial mining

DAILY GUIDE

Cocaine dealers jailed 60 years

Your strike is needless - NLC tells education unions

Drama at Antoa Shrine : Wontumi vs Kokoso chief

GHANAIAN TIMES

Support Africa to deal with poverty, deprivation - President

Danger looms E-waste dumpsite under siege!

Maj-Gen. Oppong Peprah assumes office as CDS

THE DAILY DISPATCH

Bawumia to speak on moving Ghana to the next level with his vision

Goil supports North Tongu, spillage victims

