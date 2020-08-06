General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Today at the newsstand

Some stories making headlines

New Crusading Guide:



* Be an inspiration to the Youth..MCDan tells Shatta Wale as he lauds his recent achievement



*Rawlings had no plan for Ghana - Prof Kwamena Ahwoi



Chronicle:



*We are not babies with sharp teeth...Omane Boamah, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Felix Kwakye Ofosu go bonkers over Kwamena Ahwoi's controversial book



*I'll use my 2nd term to industrialise Ghana - Prez



* Free SHS is valuable than Gold - Afenyo-Markin



Business Finder:



*COVID-19 packages: More must benefit..UNDP Economic advisor declares



*ADB posts impressive half year performance





