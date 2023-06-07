You are here: HomeNews2023 06 07Article 1781516

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands June 7, 2023

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

DAILY GRAPHIC :

Anti-corruption plan cure for IMF bailout -CHRAJ

Mental health eats up 7% GDP

Justice Dotse bows out ..vows to continue fight for justice

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

NHIS to cover mental health ...president assures

More continue to mass up to re-register

MOFA bans movement of animals within Binduri

TODAY

NPP stalwart joins calls...for restoration of licences of politically collapsed banks

MPs resume work...swear in Kumawu MP

MP challenges World Bank over energy debt

THE CHRONICLE

Minority 'pardons' Torkonoo...ready to approve her as CJ

Bawumia entices investors to Ghana

Police seize cocoa beans in oil drums -Smugglers arrested