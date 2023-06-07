Today at the news stands June 7, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
DAILY GRAPHIC :
Anti-corruption plan cure for IMF bailout -CHRAJ
Mental health eats up 7% GDP
Justice Dotse bows out ..vows to continue fight for justice
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
NHIS to cover mental health ...president assures
More continue to mass up to re-register
MOFA bans movement of animals within Binduri
TODAY
NPP stalwart joins calls...for restoration of licences of politically collapsed banks
MPs resume work...swear in Kumawu MP
MP challenges World Bank over energy debt
THE CHRONICLE
Minority 'pardons' Torkonoo...ready to approve her as CJ
Bawumia entices investors to Ghana
Police seize cocoa beans in oil drums -Smugglers arrested