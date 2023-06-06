You are here: HomeNews2023 06 06Article 1780853

General News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands June 6, 2023

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

DAILY GRAPHIC :

SIM card deactivation: Mobile money account holders cry out

Govt launches enterprise grant for PWDs

Remove non-tariff barriers to push AfCFTA- Sir Sam

THE FINDER

Move to sanitise forex market

Ofori-Atta adds media General to GHC 10m suit

Kenyan MP partners Kufuor foundation to end period poverty

THE ANCHOR

Gov't will protect Anglogold Ashanti fiercely -Lands Minister

No HIV outbreak at Ho Technical University -GHS

Irate DCE turns Funeral grounds into boxing arena

THE DIALY DISPACTCH

Ajoa Yeboah-Afari on remembering Ama Ata Aidoo

'Aduru me so' is strategy for sympathy votes -Hackman O-Agyeman