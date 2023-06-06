Today at the news stands June 6, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
DAILY GRAPHIC :
SIM card deactivation: Mobile money account holders cry out
Govt launches enterprise grant for PWDs
Remove non-tariff barriers to push AfCFTA- Sir Sam
THE FINDER
Move to sanitise forex market
Ofori-Atta adds media General to GHC 10m suit
Kenyan MP partners Kufuor foundation to end period poverty
THE ANCHOR
Gov't will protect Anglogold Ashanti fiercely -Lands Minister
No HIV outbreak at Ho Technical University -GHS
Irate DCE turns Funeral grounds into boxing arena
THE DIALY DISPACTCH
Ajoa Yeboah-Afari on remembering Ama Ata Aidoo
'Aduru me so' is strategy for sympathy votes -Hackman O-Agyeman