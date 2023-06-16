Today at the news stands June 16, 2023

General News of Friday, 16 June 2023
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers/b>
DAILY GRAPHIC
Otumfuo steps in to resolve Bawku conflict
Electricity access hits 90% 2024 - Energy Minister
Klottey Korle: A mix of midlle class and slums dwellers
THE CHRONICLE
Bawumia takes steps to succeed Akufo-Addo...submits forms today
Police avert bloodbath in Osudoku...as rival clans clash over large tract of prime
Lynda Okraku goes home tomorrow
DAILY GUIDE
Court stops Charles Bissue arrest
Parliament approves New GETfund formula
Otumfuo starts Bawku peace talks
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Appolonia Youth ransack homes properties ...GAR police fingered
Next govt in 2025 must implement youth in Agriculture policy
Bawumia files NPP nominations form today