General News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands June 16, 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC

Otumfuo steps in to resolve Bawku conflict

Electricity access hits 90% 2024 - Energy Minister

Klottey Korle: A mix of midlle class and slums dwellers

THE CHRONICLE

Bawumia takes steps to succeed Akufo-Addo...submits forms today

Police avert bloodbath in Osudoku...as rival clans clash over large tract of prime

Lynda Okraku goes home tomorrow

DAILY GUIDE

Court stops Charles Bissue arrest

Parliament approves New GETfund formula

Otumfuo starts Bawku peace talks

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Appolonia Youth ransack homes properties ...GAR police fingered

Next govt in 2025 must implement youth in Agriculture policy

Bawumia files NPP nominations form today