General News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands June 15, 2023

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

DAILY GRAPHIC

Media regulation: Experts oppose more powers for NMC

Road maintenance resumes to address inconveniences

Bui Power adds 5MW floating solar plant

THE CHRONICLE

Crooks thwarting Ghana's investment drive ...as another worker allegedly steals GHC251k from employer

GIS officer foils attempted kidnapping at Amasaman

Napo assures constant supply of power

THE ANCHOR

SHS gradute with 5As, 3Bs goes into galamsey

GA East assembly soaked in debts

Giving NMC powers to bite dangerous for media

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Bawumia submits nominations forms tomorrow

SHC boss wins potential investors ...for Ghana's housing sector

Cocoa price soars by 15.2%

