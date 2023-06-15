Today at the news stands June 15, 2023

General News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers/b>



DAILY GRAPHIC



Media regulation: Experts oppose more powers for NMC



Road maintenance resumes to address inconveniences



Bui Power adds 5MW floating solar plant



THE CHRONICLE



Crooks thwarting Ghana's investment drive ...as another worker allegedly steals GHC251k from employer



GIS officer foils attempted kidnapping at Amasaman



Napo assures constant supply of power



THE ANCHOR



SHS gradute with 5As, 3Bs goes into galamsey



GA East assembly soaked in debts



Giving NMC powers to bite dangerous for media



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Bawumia submits nominations forms tomorrow



SHC boss wins potential investors ...for Ghana's housing sector



Cocoa price soars by 15.2%