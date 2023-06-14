You are here: HomeNews2023 06 14Article 1785767

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands June 14, 2023

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers/b>

DAILY GRAPHIC

Stalled road works pose danger...Commuters, motorist call for help

10m Ghana card holders without TIN

Charles Bissue dodges OSP invitation

GHANAIAN TIMES

ECG backs up Accra power supply ...as president inaugurates $40m 16ikv electricity BSp

Parliament to probe Bortianor killing

OSP declares Charles Bissue wanted

TODAY

Ghana's debt restructuring will take long time - Fitch predicts

I've confidence in new chief justice - PPP's communications director

OSP declares Charles Bissue wanted

THE CHRONICLE

Dumsor is Mahama's record ...I'm not intrested in taking it from him - Akufo-Addo

I'll partner private sector to fund infrastructure - Alan Cash

Ho central polling station execs endorse Afriyie Akoto

