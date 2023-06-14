Today at the news stands June 14, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers/b>
DAILY GRAPHIC
Stalled road works pose danger...Commuters, motorist call for help
10m Ghana card holders without TIN
Charles Bissue dodges OSP invitation
GHANAIAN TIMES
ECG backs up Accra power supply ...as president inaugurates $40m 16ikv electricity BSp
Parliament to probe Bortianor killing
OSP declares Charles Bissue wanted
TODAY
Ghana's debt restructuring will take long time - Fitch predicts
I've confidence in new chief justice - PPP's communications director
THE CHRONICLE
Dumsor is Mahama's record ...I'm not intrested in taking it from him - Akufo-Addo
I'll partner private sector to fund infrastructure - Alan Cash
Ho central polling station execs endorse Afriyie Akoto