Today at the news stands June 14, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers/b>



DAILY GRAPHIC



Stalled road works pose danger...Commuters, motorist call for help



10m Ghana card holders without TIN



Charles Bissue dodges OSP invitation



GHANAIAN TIMES



ECG backs up Accra power supply ...as president inaugurates $40m 16ikv electricity BSp



Parliament to probe Bortianor killing



OSP declares Charles Bissue wanted



TODAY



Ghana's debt restructuring will take long time - Fitch predicts



I've confidence in new chief justice - PPP's communications director



THE CHRONICLE



Dumsor is Mahama's record ...I'm not intrested in taking it from him - Akufo-Addo



I'll partner private sector to fund infrastructure - Alan Cash



Ho central polling station execs endorse Afriyie Akoto