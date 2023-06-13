You are here: HomeNews2023 06 13Article 1785131

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands June 13, 2023

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers/b>

DAILY GRAPHIC

We need morally upright judges ...President Akufo-Addo declares as he swears in new Chief Justice

Information Minister commends Graphic ...for digitising archival materials

Tourist arrivals surge ...USA, India , Nigeria, China top list

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

New Chief Justice takes office: Bring honour to judiciary

A-G files additional witness statement

37 Military hospital ordered to release man's death report to family

THE CHRONICLE

Amoah-Kyei declares support for Opoku in Assin North by-election

Absa staff breaks into customers' accounts ...allegedly steal GHC 1.2m from a late IGP, High court judge & others

How Mempeasem chiefs got Akufo-Addo furious

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Asokwa MP rallies support for Alan

We are not using land guards at Gomoa Okyereko

Education Minister commended ...for his leadership role in the education transformation agenda

