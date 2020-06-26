Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 26 June 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Herald:
*Stop fidgeting with civil war - Col. Festus Aboagye warns Ghanaians ahead of 2020 elections.
*Akufo-Addo govt manipulating 2020 electoral process - Mahama
*CJ and others told to learn, write and speak simple English
Daily Graphic:
*NPP to acclaim Akufo-Addo flagbearer tomorrow
*Graphic prioritises national interest - BoG Governor
*Supreme court affirms C.I. 126
The Daily Dispatch:
*NDC V. EC - The full judgement
*Earth tremors in Accra, a warning of a major quake
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.