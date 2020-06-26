General News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Today at the news stands

The Herald

The Herald:



*Stop fidgeting with civil war - Col. Festus Aboagye warns Ghanaians ahead of 2020 elections.



*Akufo-Addo govt manipulating 2020 electoral process - Mahama



*CJ and others told to learn, write and speak simple English



Daily Graphic:



*NPP to acclaim Akufo-Addo flagbearer tomorrow



*Graphic prioritises national interest - BoG Governor



*Supreme court affirms C.I. 126



The Daily Dispatch:



*NDC V. EC - The full judgement



*Earth tremors in Accra, a warning of a major quake

