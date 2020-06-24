You are here: HomeNews2020 06 24Article 988519

General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers


B&FT:

* Pressure pushes banks to tighten credit to businesses

* Debt forgiveness would hurt bond market and make Africa unattractive - CEOs #CitiCBS

Business24:

* PIAC raises concerns over GHS1.5bn oil cash

* Bankers Association urges aggressive investment in systems

* PAC threatens to invoke powers over BoG Governor snub

Ghanaian Times:

* $200m boost for cocoa production

* Gov't undertakes disinfection of 112 basic schools in Savannah Region

Daily Guide:

* Supreme Court dismisses GIBA suit

* Mahama beats retreat on new register

Daily Graphic:

* Govt engaging police on nose mask enforcement

* Provide roadmap on pollution control - Prof Frimpong Boateng demands of steel company

