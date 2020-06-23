Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Guide:
* Mahama responds to government official 1 tag
* 4,500 Gt. Accra schools disinfected
* Ayariga trial witness ‘missing’
Daily Post:
* Mahama will pay depositors whose monies are locked up if voted into power
* AkufoAddo government begins anti-Ewe operations at Eastern borders with a section of security services
Ghanaian Times:
* Demolition of building situated at the Nigerian High Commission: Osu stool claims land
* Former President Mahama to unveil policies ahead of manifesto launch
* GES: Parents must assist children to observe COVID-19 safety protocols
Daily Graphic:
* COVID-19 safety measures: SHSs enforce protocols
* Government has no hand in demolition of property - Foreign Minister
