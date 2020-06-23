You are here: HomeNews2020 06 23Article 987400

General News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (8)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Some stories making headlines


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Daily Guide:

* Mahama responds to government official 1 tag

* 4,500 Gt. Accra schools disinfected

* Ayariga trial witness ‘missing’

Daily Post:

* Mahama will pay depositors whose monies are locked up if voted into power

* AkufoAddo government begins anti-Ewe operations at Eastern borders with a section of security services

Ghanaian Times:

* Demolition of building situated at the Nigerian High Commission: Osu stool claims land

* Former President Mahama to unveil policies ahead of manifesto launch

* GES: Parents must assist children to observe COVID-19 safety protocols

Daily Graphic:

* COVID-19 safety measures: SHSs enforce protocols

* Government has no hand in demolition of property - Foreign Minister

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment