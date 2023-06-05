Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



The Daily Statesman:



Mahama's ‘take or pay’ contracts hurting economy.



Government to pay arrears of school feeding caterers next week.



The Finder:



Mahama's power contracts expensive



ECG commends Special Ice Company for prompt bill payment



Daily Graphic:



New curricula implementation: give us textbook - educational heads cry out to GES.



KNUST ranked 1st in world ranking for quality.



B & FT:



High levels of lead pollution in Ashaiman worrying



Agric Minister preaches vigilance in cocoa framework with Côte d’Ivoire



Daily Guide:



Mahama PPAs ditched economy - World Bank



Ofori-Atta hits Captain Smart with GHS 10m suit