Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 5 June 2023
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Daily Statesman:
Mahama's ‘take or pay’ contracts hurting economy.
Government to pay arrears of school feeding caterers next week.
The Finder:
Mahama's power contracts expensive
ECG commends Special Ice Company for prompt bill payment
Daily Graphic:
New curricula implementation: give us textbook - educational heads cry out to GES.
KNUST ranked 1st in world ranking for quality.
B & FT:
High levels of lead pollution in Ashaiman worrying
Agric Minister preaches vigilance in cocoa framework with Côte d’Ivoire
Daily Guide:
Mahama PPAs ditched economy - World Bank
Ofori-Atta hits Captain Smart with GHS 10m suit