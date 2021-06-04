Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines:
Daily Graphic
6 years after completion: Artisan centre stands idle
9 perish in flooded mining pits at Moabak
Daily Guide
Opuni chases Judge, files for stay
Nana’s brother sues for defamation GH₵ 10m defamation
The Daily Statesman
President eulogises Sir John’s loyalty
$200m project to end Accra floods underway
B&FT
Government’s silence unhealthy foe investor community -ACEP
Policy rate cut may boost government domestic financing -Databank research
The Finder
GH₵ 12.53 minimum wage takes effect today
Transport fares up 13% from Saturday
The Custodian
Let’s empower MMDAs to be resourceful -O.B. Amoah
DI appoints new Executive Director
Republic Press
Ayine in fresh trouble
3 arrested in connection of murder of 12-year-old boy used for rituals
Weekend Today Truth & Enlightenment
Does coup mentality still reign?
Mother-child killed after collapse of building
