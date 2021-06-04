Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Daily Graphic



6 years after completion: Artisan centre stands idle

9 perish in flooded mining pits at Moabak

Daily Guide



Opuni chases Judge, files for stay

Nana’s brother sues for defamation GH₵ 10m defamation

The Daily Statesman



President eulogises Sir John’s loyalty

$200m project to end Accra floods underway

B&FT



Government’s silence unhealthy foe investor community -ACEP

Policy rate cut may boost government domestic financing -Databank research

The Finder



GH₵ 12.53 minimum wage takes effect today

Transport fares up 13% from Saturday

The Custodian



Let’s empower MMDAs to be resourceful -O.B. Amoah

DI appoints new Executive Director

Republic Press



Ayine in fresh trouble

3 arrested in connection of murder of 12-year-old boy used for rituals

Weekend Today Truth & Enlightenment





Does coup mentality still reign?

Mother-child killed after collapse of building

