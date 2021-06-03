Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are stories making headlines for today;



Daily Graphic



Judgement debt: NDK’s GH₵ 1.3bn claim thrown out

I don’t run Black Star brokerage – Adu-Boahen tells Appointments Committee

Daily Guide



Nduom insurers dodge ‘fraud’ case

Nana celebrates MTN 25 years

The Daily Statesman



Digitalization will benefit all – Akufo-Addo assures

Prosecution of galamsey suspects begins

Business Finder



Government leveraging technology to accelerate economic growth – Akufo-Addo

GCB reduces interest on personal loans amidst other incentives

B&FT



EU warns Ghana against illegal fishing

Rising crude prices, cedi performance could see motorists pay more for fuel

