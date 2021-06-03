You are here: HomeNews2021 06 03Article 1277455

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Below are stories making headlines for today;

Daily Graphic

Judgement debt: NDK’s GH₵ 1.3bn claim thrown out
I don’t run Black Star brokerage – Adu-Boahen tells Appointments Committee
Daily Guide

Nduom insurers dodge ‘fraud’ case
Nana celebrates MTN 25 years
The Daily Statesman

Digitalization will benefit all – Akufo-Addo assures
Prosecution of galamsey suspects begins
Business Finder

Government leveraging technology to accelerate economic growth – Akufo-Addo
GCB reduces interest on personal loans amidst other incentives
B&FT

EU warns Ghana against illegal fishing
Rising crude prices, cedi performance could see motorists pay more for fuel
