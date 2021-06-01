Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 1 June 2021
Stories making headlines for today:
Daily Graphic:
ECOWAS condemns actions leading to Mali instability
Court orders Achimota School to admit Rastafarians
Daily Guide:
Court sets June 22 for Jomoro MP ‘documents’
Birim Vrs Nduom: US ‘fraud’ fight deepens
The Finder
Dr Bawumia buys 5 incubators worth GH¢300,000 for Kokrokoo Charities Foundation
6 Chinese suspected of illegal mining and gambling operation caged
B&FT
Gov’t’s industrialisation agenda still on course – Trade Minister
BoG swerves market with 100-basis cut in policy rate
The Daily Statesman
Dreadlocks are religious rights: Court orders Achimota School to admit Rastafarian students
6 Chinese nationals face prosecution over galamsey, drugs and money laundering