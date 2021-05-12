Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Daily Graphic



*Low rains imminent; But June, July could see downpours – Meteorological Agency



*Statistical Service deploys 80,000 personnel for census



*Gov’t courts investors for more oil finds



Daily Guide



*Mayhem at Amanase; 4 fetish priests arrested amidst gunshots



*Soldier denies robbery story



*Gov’t gives 20,000 wheelchairs to PWDs



The Daily Statesman



*Ex-UK Commissioner to Ghana jailed; for breach of reporting orders on court proceedings



*Galamsey fight: 28 excavators, 476 chanfangs destroyed



The Custodian



*NPP lifts Kwabena Agyapong’s Suspension; Adopts Osafo-Marfo C’ttee report



*Disregard old video on Bawumia; Owusu Bempah explains



