You are here: HomeNews2021 05 12Article 1258978

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (14)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Newspapers Newspapers

Daily Graphic

*Low rains imminent; But June, July could see downpours – Meteorological Agency

*Statistical Service deploys 80,000 personnel for census

*Gov’t courts investors for more oil finds

Daily Guide

*Mayhem at Amanase; 4 fetish priests arrested amidst gunshots

*Soldier denies robbery story

*Gov’t gives 20,000 wheelchairs to PWDs

The Daily Statesman

*Ex-UK Commissioner to Ghana jailed; for breach of reporting orders on court proceedings

*Galamsey fight: 28 excavators, 476 chanfangs destroyed

The Custodian

*NPP lifts Kwabena Agyapong’s Suspension; Adopts Osafo-Marfo C’ttee report

*Gov’t gives 20,000 wheelchairs to PWDs

*Disregard old video on Bawumia; Owusu Bempah explains

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment