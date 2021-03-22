Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Business 24:
*MPC likely to hold rate, economists project
*Ghanaians urged to segregate waste, support sanitation levy
*GSE to attract more investors on capital gains boost
Ghanaian Times:
*Domelevo was retired lawfully - Office of the President responds to CSO group
*NRSA to ban one driver for long distance buses effective April 1
B&FT
*Green bonds are coming – Ogbamey -Tetteh
*Inflation, rising debt, pandemic give BoG hard time on policy rate
Daily Statesman:
*Mahama can’t win 2024 election – EIU expects NDC to change candidate
*Presidency: Domelevo was not targeted and chased out of office
Daily Graphic:
*Covid-19 levy not for accrued bills – Gov’t
*St Augustine’s College commemorates 91st-anniversary
Daily Guide:
*Nana blast Domelevo CSOs mischief
*Duffuor, Amoabeng want banks back