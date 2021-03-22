Today at the news stands

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers



Business 24:



*MPC likely to hold rate, economists project



*Ghanaians urged to segregate waste, support sanitation levy



*GSE to attract more investors on capital gains boost



Ghanaian Times:



*Domelevo was retired lawfully - Office of the President responds to CSO group



*NRSA to ban one driver for long distance buses effective April 1



B&FT



*Green bonds are coming – Ogbamey -Tetteh



*Inflation, rising debt, pandemic give BoG hard time on policy rate



Daily Statesman:



*Mahama can’t win 2024 election – EIU expects NDC to change candidate



*Presidency: Domelevo was not targeted and chased out of office



Daily Graphic:



*Covid-19 levy not for accrued bills – Gov’t



*St Augustine’s College commemorates 91st-anniversary



Daily Guide:



*Nana blast Domelevo CSOs mischief



*Duffuor, Amoabeng want banks back