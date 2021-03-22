You are here: HomeNews2021 03 22Article 1211539

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Business 24:

*MPC likely to hold rate, economists project

*Ghanaians urged to segregate waste, support sanitation levy

*GSE to attract more investors on capital gains boost

Ghanaian Times:

*Domelevo was retired lawfully - Office of the President responds to CSO group

*NRSA to ban one driver for long distance buses effective April 1

B&FT

*Green bonds are coming – Ogbamey -Tetteh

*Inflation, rising debt, pandemic give BoG hard time on policy rate

Daily Statesman:

*Mahama can’t win 2024 election – EIU expects NDC to change candidate

*Presidency: Domelevo was not targeted and chased out of office

Daily Graphic:

*Covid-19 levy not for accrued bills – Gov’t

*St Augustine’s College commemorates 91st-anniversary

Daily Guide:

*Nana blast Domelevo CSOs mischief

*Duffuor, Amoabeng want banks back

