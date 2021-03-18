General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Today at the news stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic:



* Renowned Ghanaian scientist speaks: Vaccines helpful, protocols necessary



* 6 drown in Volta lake



Daily Guide:



* Amend Ex-SSNIT Boss' charges - Supreme Court to AG



* Amewu victory ruling set for March 30



Daily Statesman:



* Akufo-Addo is second-best President ever - World War veteran



* 2021 budget is 'a bottle cry'; let's 'share burden' - Ofori-Atta



New Crusading Guide



* NDC Council of Elders calls for ceasefire over internal wrangling



* NLA commends KGL for positive partnership



Ghanaian Times



* Operation on Tano, Bonsa rivers: Police clamp down on 'galamseyers'



* President Akufo-Addo attends funeral of Ivorian PM



Business Finder:



* Domesticate Economy. To help control deficit and debt accumulation



* Ghana gets GH¢10.6m to manage e-waste



Day Break:



* 40% Tema Fire Tenders out of service



*Agyapa deal is good for Ghana - Razak Opoku