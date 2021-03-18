Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Graphic:
* Renowned Ghanaian scientist speaks: Vaccines helpful, protocols necessary
* 6 drown in Volta lake
Daily Guide:
* Amend Ex-SSNIT Boss' charges - Supreme Court to AG
* Amewu victory ruling set for March 30
Daily Statesman:
* Akufo-Addo is second-best President ever - World War veteran
* 2021 budget is 'a bottle cry'; let's 'share burden' - Ofori-Atta
New Crusading Guide
* NDC Council of Elders calls for ceasefire over internal wrangling
* NLA commends KGL for positive partnership
Ghanaian Times
* Operation on Tano, Bonsa rivers: Police clamp down on 'galamseyers'
* President Akufo-Addo attends funeral of Ivorian PM
Business Finder:
* Domesticate Economy. To help control deficit and debt accumulation
* Ghana gets GH¢10.6m to manage e-waste
Day Break:
* 40% Tema Fire Tenders out of service
*Agyapa deal is good for Ghana - Razak Opoku