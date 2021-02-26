Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 26 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines;
Daily Graphic
- Government targets $5bn in 2 years – Dr Awal reveals at vetting
- Graphic Courier strikes business deal with Inntercity STC
- I shall sin no more – Dr Ayine assures Supreme Court
Daily Guide
- Mahama’s Petition strange, dismiss it – EC
- President takes first Covid-19 jab Tuesday
- Involve Chiefs in Land resources use – Okyenhene
- Housing authority proposed to reduce deficit
- Government clears ECG debt
The Daily Statesman
- Go and sin no more – Supreme Court forgives Dr Ayine
- Ghana to get $20 million film and music studio
- Involve Chiefs in legislative decisions – Okyenhene advocates
The Finder
- We can earn $5bn annual revenue to make tourism number one contributor to GDP Dr Awal
- Covid-19 vaccine not mark of the beast – SDA Church
- RTI Commission calls for proposal on Legislative Instrument
- BoG launches regulatory and innovation sandbox pilot
- Supreme Court discharges Ayine
- Government undertakes feasibility studies on Integrated Light Rail System
- Sanction diplomatic mission pushing LGBTQI agenda in Ghana – COMOG
The Accra Times
- Nobody can use Bagbin to push a certain agenda – E.T Mensah speaks highly of - an independent thinking Speaker
- Jinapor to rescue Rosewood
- Ghana to introduce electric buses soon – Transport Minister-Designate reveals
Business and Financial Times
- Look to swaps to rescue housing deficit – Kweku Adoboli
- Dr Awal outlines strategies to boost tourism and creative arts industry
- Cyber Security Authority to begin operations in Q2
- Otuo Siriboe re-elected chairman of Council of State