Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Dispatch:

- NPP’s 2024 flag bearer slot; Akoto joins Alan Kyerematen, Bawumia, Agyapong, Ghartey, Apraku and Agyarko

- Supreme Court’s 8 unanimous decision against Mahama

New Crusading Guide:

- GACL only rented its space to Frontiers - Transport Minister-designate

- Fisherfolk back Hawa Koomson for Fisheries Ministry

Daily Post:

- You have no rights in Ghana - Ayariga to LGBT people

- LGBTQI: Akufo-Addo must state his position and purge himself from ‘ It’s bound to happen’ - Apaak

Insight:

- In the matter of the petition hearing, accept what?

- Jinapor calls for the persecution of persons involved in termination of GCGP deal

Informer:

- War against illegal same-sex intimacy... Inusah Fuseini ‘mad’; Ayariga counters - insists they have no right in Ghana

- 60 health workers ‘share’ #COVID19 - Facility closed down to curb spread

Herald:

- Agric Minister-designate in US$90 million financial loss

- Another stinking visa racketeering deal brewing?

Daily Guide:

- Asiedu Nketia’s testimony pops up

- Galamsey fight yielding results

Daily Graphic:

- Say no to homosexuality..Christian, Muslim clergy declare..teachers, traditional leaders angry

- Council of State takes office

