Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021
Stories making the headlines;
Daily Dispatch:
- NPP’s 2024 flag bearer slot; Akoto joins Alan Kyerematen, Bawumia, Agyapong, Ghartey, Apraku and Agyarko
- Supreme Court’s 8 unanimous decision against Mahama
New Crusading Guide:
- GACL only rented its space to Frontiers - Transport Minister-designate
- Fisherfolk back Hawa Koomson for Fisheries Ministry
Daily Post:
- You have no rights in Ghana - Ayariga to LGBT people
- LGBTQI: Akufo-Addo must state his position and purge himself from ‘ It’s bound to happen’ - Apaak
Insight:
- In the matter of the petition hearing, accept what?
- Jinapor calls for the persecution of persons involved in termination of GCGP deal
Informer:
- War against illegal same-sex intimacy... Inusah Fuseini ‘mad’; Ayariga counters - insists they have no right in Ghana
- 60 health workers ‘share’ #COVID19 - Facility closed down to curb spread
Herald:
- Agric Minister-designate in US$90 million financial loss
- Another stinking visa racketeering deal brewing?
Daily Guide:
- Asiedu Nketia’s testimony pops up
- Galamsey fight yielding results
Daily Graphic:
- Say no to homosexuality..Christian, Muslim clergy declare..teachers, traditional leaders angry
- Council of State takes office