General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines;



Daily Graphic



- Go purge yourself – Supreme Court orders Ayine



- Covid-19 vaccines safe, effective – FDA assures public



- Kwabenya Traditional Council threatens to burn down LGBTQI meeting place



- 300,000 Small businesses receive government stimulus



Daily Guide



Mahama bounced 9:0 – Judgement set for March 4



- LGBT office shutdown – Religious bodies speak



- Dominic Ayine docked for contempt



- Police track SHS graduates over bullion van robbery, 5 nabbed



The Daily Statesman



- March 4 is judgement day – Supreme Court dismisses another review application from Mahama



- Finance and Economic planning Minister-designate to be vetted on March 8



- Ghana will tackle emerging health challenge – Foreign Minister-designate assures



The Finder



- March 4 is the D-Day – Supreme Court to deliver final judgement on the 2020 election petition



- “Government must summon diplomats supporting LGBTQI in Ghana” – Rev. Prof. Dr. Paul Frimpong



- ACI Palmdeti ends deuty as NIA’s Head of Corporate Affairs



- Judges are insulted by people who know nothing about the law – Justice Apau



- Covid-19 vaccines: Safety, side effects and coincidence



- Dr Ayine apologises to Supreme Court



- Free SHS enrolment in Ashanti Region



The Meridian



- NDP disassociates itself from NDC’s pending demo – Party issues disclaimer



- NLA shuts off Alpha Lotto shortcode



- Residents of South La Estates Appeal to IGP for help



- Election 2024: Bawumia moves to break the eight-year-election cycle



Business and Financial Times



- Benin’s disregard for ECOWAS protocols hurts local firms



- MPs fear baby-selling syndicate could derail maternal mortality fight



- An African boss at WTO won’t solve AfCFTA challenges



Economy Times



- Crowd-funding now legal in Ghana



- Job availability drop by 27.5 per cent



- Aker Energy Contract: Expert calls on government to renegotiate for better deal



