General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Today at the news stands

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Graphic

- Go purge yourself – Supreme Court orders Ayine

- Covid-19 vaccines safe, effective – FDA assures public

- Kwabenya Traditional Council threatens to burn down LGBTQI meeting place

- 300,000 Small businesses receive government stimulus

Daily Guide

Mahama bounced 9:0 – Judgement set for March 4

- LGBT office shutdown – Religious bodies speak

- Dominic Ayine docked for contempt

- Police track SHS graduates over bullion van robbery, 5 nabbed

The Daily Statesman

- March 4 is judgement day – Supreme Court dismisses another review application from Mahama

- Finance and Economic planning Minister-designate to be vetted on March 8

- Ghana will tackle emerging health challenge – Foreign Minister-designate assures

The Finder

- March 4 is the D-Day – Supreme Court to deliver final judgement on the 2020 election petition

- “Government must summon diplomats supporting LGBTQI in Ghana” – Rev. Prof. Dr. Paul Frimpong

- ACI Palmdeti ends deuty as NIA’s Head of Corporate Affairs

- Judges are insulted by people who know nothing about the law – Justice Apau

- Covid-19 vaccines: Safety, side effects and coincidence

- Dr Ayine apologises to Supreme Court

- Free SHS enrolment in Ashanti Region

The Meridian

- NDP disassociates itself from NDC’s pending demo – Party issues disclaimer

- NLA shuts off Alpha Lotto shortcode

- Residents of South La Estates Appeal to IGP for help

- Election 2024: Bawumia moves to break the eight-year-election cycle

Business and Financial Times

- Benin’s disregard for ECOWAS protocols hurts local firms

- MPs fear baby-selling syndicate could derail maternal mortality fight

- An African boss at WTO won’t solve AfCFTA challenges

Economy Times

- Crowd-funding now legal in Ghana

- Job availability drop by 27.5 per cent

- Aker Energy Contract: Expert calls on government to renegotiate for better deal

