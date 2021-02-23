Today at the news stands

General News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021
Daily Graphic
- Go purge yourself – Supreme Court orders Ayine
- Covid-19 vaccines safe, effective – FDA assures public
- Kwabenya Traditional Council threatens to burn down LGBTQI meeting place
- 300,000 Small businesses receive government stimulus
Daily Guide
Mahama bounced 9:0 – Judgement set for March 4
- LGBT office shutdown – Religious bodies speak
- Dominic Ayine docked for contempt
- Police track SHS graduates over bullion van robbery, 5 nabbed
The Daily Statesman
- March 4 is judgement day – Supreme Court dismisses another review application from Mahama
- Finance and Economic planning Minister-designate to be vetted on March 8
- Ghana will tackle emerging health challenge – Foreign Minister-designate assures
The Finder
- March 4 is the D-Day – Supreme Court to deliver final judgement on the 2020 election petition
- “Government must summon diplomats supporting LGBTQI in Ghana” – Rev. Prof. Dr. Paul Frimpong
- ACI Palmdeti ends deuty as NIA’s Head of Corporate Affairs
- Judges are insulted by people who know nothing about the law – Justice Apau
- Covid-19 vaccines: Safety, side effects and coincidence
- Dr Ayine apologises to Supreme Court
- Free SHS enrolment in Ashanti Region
The Meridian
- NDP disassociates itself from NDC’s pending demo – Party issues disclaimer
- NLA shuts off Alpha Lotto shortcode
- Residents of South La Estates Appeal to IGP for help
- Election 2024: Bawumia moves to break the eight-year-election cycle
Business and Financial Times
- Benin’s disregard for ECOWAS protocols hurts local firms
- MPs fear baby-selling syndicate could derail maternal mortality fight
- An African boss at WTO won’t solve AfCFTA challenges
Economy Times
- Crowd-funding now legal in Ghana
- Job availability drop by 27.5 per cent
- Aker Energy Contract: Expert calls on government to renegotiate for better deal