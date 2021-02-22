You are here: HomeNews2021 02 22Article 1185955

General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (5)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo - Newspapers File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Graphic

Accept election petition outcome – Justice Atuguba advises Ghanaians
Pay civil servants as politicians – Sam Jonah

Daily Guide

John vrs Jean – Fresh motion filed
FDA, KATH endorse herbal medicine

The Finder

Supreme Court to hear petitioner’s review application to reopen case
NDC should replace Mahama, executives – Lecturer

The Daily Statesman

KNUST lecturer urges NDC to give Mahama, Ofosu Ampofo the boot
20 million people targeted in Ghana’s covid-19 vaccination programme

B&FT

ADB boss is most visible banking sector CEO
Gov’t to break covid-19 transmission chain with deliberate vaccine plan

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment