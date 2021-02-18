General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines;



Daily Guide:



- I need Jean Mensa to make my case - Mahama



- Ghana Health Service issues Ebola health alert



New Crusading Guide:



- In the matter of the $134 million judgement debt; Agyarko fires back..says it was cabinet decision



- Akufo-Addo creates 3 million jobs - Employment Minister-designate



Insight:



- GMA worried!...blames rising #COVID19 deaths on lack of beds, ICUs, others



Red circle Ex-Energy Minister parries blame over $134 million judgment debt



Daily Post:



- Director-General at Ghana Health Service playing politics with coronavirus - Omane Boamah



- Election Petition: There’s no way NDC will get justice in court - Prof. Zubairu



Daily Statesman



- GES release SHS placement on Sunday



- Sekondi-Takoradi residents shun assembly workers over COVID-19



