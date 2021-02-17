Today at the news stands

You are here: HomeNews2021 02 17Article 1182004

General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Daily Graphic

- Roads dualisation in offing – Minister-Designate assures - You can’t reopen case – Supreme Court tells Mahama - Time to tax MoMo proceeds – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ghanaian Times

- Jean Mensa as adverse witness: Supreme Court dismisses motion - Pastor remanded over police enlistment scam - 853,009 math sets, calculatiors to be distributed to 2021 WASSCE candidates - ‘Marital pressures’ Covid-19 complications cause of police suicide’

The Daily Statesman

- NDC lawyer attacks Supreme Court – Dr Ayine accuses Justices of ‘pre-determined agenda’ against Mahama. - Roads Minister -Designate advocates more road tolls to augment dev’t. - NLA: Alpha Lotto not among our legal digital lottery operators. - Appointments Committee to reschedule vetting date for Ken Ofori-Atta

The Chronicle

- Jean Mensa escapes Tsatus’ legal trap as ‘the Law’ fails to convince the Law Lords in subpoena battle. - Bawumia’s braininess forces Afari Gyan into the witness box, Not a subpoena – KON - NLA threatens to revoke Alpha Lotto’s License if … - I’ll seek increament in road tolls when approved – Amoako-Atta

The New Crusading Guide

- Election 2020 Petition: SC dismisses NDC’s move to re-open cases - Okere District is progressing – Observes Dan Kenneth - Alpha Lotto not part of our digital lottery operators – NLA Management - Kyeremateng Foundation refurbishes two boreholes at Assikuma Odoben Brakwa District. - DCE fingered in NPP’s defeat in Ayensuano - Osiahene of Osu calls for peace

The Ghanaian Observer

- Supreme Court turns down John Mahama … you can’t re-open case, Subpoena EC Boss - Infor Minister-Designate scolds NDC lawyers - Alpha Lotto not among our legal digital operators – NLA - Akufo-Addo’s gov’t designate write to Appointments Committee - Finance Minister-Designate write to Appointments Committee

Daily Guide

- Election Petition: Mahama dismissed 7:0 – cant re-open case - Judges have predetermined agenda – Ayine - Interchange, Major roads for 2nd term - Fight erupts over gaming license - Adu Boahen act as Finance Minister - You can’t compare 2013 an 2021 petitions

