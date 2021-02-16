You are here: HomeNews2021 02 16Article 1180993

General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

« Prev

Next »

Photos (3)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo - Newspapers File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines today;

Daily Graphic

Faded markings pose threat to road users
Independence celebration suspended

Daily Guide

Mahama vs Jean Mensa: Judges decide today
Ofori-Atta lands in US for check-up

The Daily Statesman

Ken in good spirit – Aide dispels wild rumours of death, says medical bills not on gov’t
President Akufo-Addo attends G5 Sahel Summit in Chad

Ghanaian Times

Jean Mensa as adverse witness: SC rules on motion today
4 died in Adenta-Dodowa road crash

The Chronicle

Subpoena can’t be used to disguise application for discovery of document – Akoto Ampaw
I thought Collins Dauda connived with Ashaiman MP to push me – Ursula

The Finder

2,589 die in road crashes
COCOBOD to recruit 50,000 people for cocoa rehabilitation- Mr Aidoo

Business and Financial Times

Large quantities of vaccines can only arrive next year – EIU
FDA extends on-going registration of imported products to February ending

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment