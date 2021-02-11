Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines;
Daily Statesman:
- Akufo-Addo remains committed to ‘ Agenda 88’ - Health Minister-designate assures
- To testify or not - Supreme Court rules on respondents’ application today
Chronicle:
- How woman in labour escaped death
- Ghana is stable, no fears - Kan Dapaah
Insight:
- Standards Authority warns public against purchase of fake nose masks
- CSOs urge parliament to reject Ofori-Atta’s nomination
New Crusading Guide:
- Supreme Court decides today on Jean Mensa, Mac Manu’s cross-examination
- NLA sued to the tune of GHC10,000,000
Daily Guide:
- ‘Soldiers invasion of parliament strange’
- 2 cops rob gold dealer $209,172
Ghanaian Times
- Fake lawyer in police grips for recruitment scam
- Supreme Court settles argument for, against cross-examination of EC Chair today
Daily Graphic:
- Databank withdraws from Agyapa deal
- Government orders 355,000 doses of vaccines
- Supreme Court decides today