Today at the news stands

General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines;

Daily Statesman:

- Akufo-Addo remains committed to ‘ Agenda 88’ - Health Minister-designate assures

- To testify or not - Supreme Court rules on respondents’ application today

Chronicle:

- How woman in labour escaped death

- Ghana is stable, no fears - Kan Dapaah

Insight:

- Standards Authority warns public against purchase of fake nose masks

- CSOs urge parliament to reject Ofori-Atta’s nomination

New Crusading Guide:

- Supreme Court decides today on Jean Mensa, Mac Manu’s cross-examination

- NLA sued to the tune of GHC10,000,000

Daily Guide:

- ‘Soldiers invasion of parliament strange’

- 2 cops rob gold dealer $209,172

Ghanaian Times

- Fake lawyer in police grips for recruitment scam

- Supreme Court settles argument for, against cross-examination of EC Chair today

Daily Graphic:

- Databank withdraws from Agyapa deal

- Government orders 355,000 doses of vaccines

- Supreme Court decides today

