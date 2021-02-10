Today at the news stands

General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Daily Graphic



Cross examination of EC Chair: Sepreme Court decides tomorrow

Speaker suspends sitting over Covid-19 bug



Daily Guide



Give us Jean Mensa, Mahama pleads

Inmates test positive for Covid-19 in Eastern Region



The Daily Statesman



Government pays GH¢12bn for unused power

Be happy we are not testifying – Respondents’ counsels tells Tsatsu



The Finder



Too early to shut down schools – Child Rights Int’l

142 Covid-19 positive cases recorded in schools in four Regions



The Custodian



NDC’s plot against Jean Mensa scuttled

NDC suspends Koku Anyidoho



Business and Financial Times



50 police facilities disinfected in Bono Region

Cedis shows resilience against dollar, euro