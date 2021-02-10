You are here: HomeNews2021 02 10Article 1176286

General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

Daily Graphic

Cross examination of EC Chair: Sepreme Court decides tomorrow
Speaker suspends sitting over Covid-19 bug

Daily Guide

Give us Jean Mensa, Mahama pleads
Inmates test positive for Covid-19 in Eastern Region

The Daily Statesman

Government pays GH¢12bn for unused power
Be happy we are not testifying – Respondents’ counsels tells Tsatsu

The Finder

Too early to shut down schools – Child Rights Int’l
142 Covid-19 positive cases recorded in schools in four Regions

The Custodian

NDC’s plot against Jean Mensa scuttled
NDC suspends Koku Anyidoho

Business and Financial Times

50 police facilities disinfected in Bono Region
Cedis shows resilience against dollar, euro

