Today at the news stands

General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines today;

Business24

*GPHA seeks to handle 20% of containerised cargo from Q2

*Bond market investors keenly await treasury issuance

*Gov’t stepping up support for cocoa processing—Veep

Daily Guide

*Missing babies saga: 3 mothers petition EOCO

*Judgement day for Takoradi girls 'kidnappers

Daily Graphic

*Nuisance: Billboards clutter Accra streets; ceremonial routes not spared

*President Akufo-Addo re-elected ECOWAS Chairman

Ghanaian Times

*Distribution of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines: Ghana receives 2.4m doses end of February

*Night club manager arrested for attacking police

