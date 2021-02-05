General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the news stands

File photo - Newspapers

Stories making the headlines today;



Business24



*GPHA seeks to handle 20% of containerised cargo from Q2



*Bond market investors keenly await treasury issuance



*Gov’t stepping up support for cocoa processing—Veep



Daily Guide



*Missing babies saga: 3 mothers petition EOCO



*Judgement day for Takoradi girls 'kidnappers



Daily Graphic



*Nuisance: Billboards clutter Accra streets; ceremonial routes not spared



*President Akufo-Addo re-elected ECOWAS Chairman



Ghanaian Times



*Distribution of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines: Ghana receives 2.4m doses end of February



*Night club manager arrested for attacking police